MOHBAD: Police Set Up Panel To Probe Death

127 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Lagos Police Command has constituted a Special Investigation Team within the Homicide Section of the State to probe the death of the Nigerian singer, llerioluwa Aloba also known as Mohbad.

Advertisement

The team according to the command will carry out a professional, diligent and timely investigation “with a view to establishing facts, clearing all doubts and ensuring that justice is manifestly served”.

The police assured Nigerians that the team would employ “all requisite protocols (which may include exhumation) as well as technical and scientific tools that are vital to the detailed investigation of homicide allegations of this

nature”

The police further noted, “In aid of this initiative, the Lagos State Government has pledged its total support to the Special Investigation Team in all ways required to guarantee a diligent investigative exercise.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave this assurance while consulting with the State Commissioner of Police earlier today on how best to ensure that the case is expeditiously investigated and justice delivered promptly.

“Meanwhile, an appeal is hereby made to the deceased’s family, friends, business associates or anyone with useful information that could aid the investigation to kindly share same with the Homicide Section of the State

Criminal Investigation Department on 08036885727 and to optimally support the Police in the drive for a conclusive investigation of the case.

Advertisement

“The Lagos State Police Command assures that progress of the investigation will, as much as legally and professionally permissible, be shared with the general public accordingly”.