MOHBAD: ‘Primeboy’ Turns Self In Less than 24 Hours After Declared Wanted

Nigerian Singer Omodunni Ibrahim, popularly known as Primeboy, who was declared wanted by the Lagos Police Command, has turned himself in on Thursday.

The Spokesperson of the Lagos police, Ben Hundeyin, disclosed the development on Thursday via his X account.

The police declared Primeboy wanted about 2:19 pm on Wednesday after failing to comply with a police summon.

The invitation was part of the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the mysterious death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, also known as Mohbad.

“Following his being declared wanted, Owodunni Ibrahim Oluwatosin, aka Primeboy, has turned himself in. He has immediately been taken into custody for interrogation and other necessary actions.

“The Lagos State Police Command once again assures family, friends, fans of Mohbad and the general public that no stone will be left unturned in ensuring a most diligent investigation.

“The Command equally assures that all persons found culpable in the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad will definitely be brought to justice,” Hundeyin’s post read.

Before he was declared wanted, Primeboy, who described himself as a childhood friend to Mohbad, shared a video exonerating himself from accusations of complicity in the death of the Nigerian singer.

In a two-minute video circulating on the internet and sighted by THE WHISTLER on the TikTok Application, Primeboy condemned those accusing him of killing his friend, saying in the Yoruba language, “Anyone accusing me of killing my friend, God will judge you except if I have a hand in bis death.”

Primeboy’s detention followed the arrest of Nigerian rapper Naira Marley, whose real name is Azeez Fashola, who returned to the country and was detained to aid in the investigation of his former signee’s death.