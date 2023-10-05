Lagos Govt Demolishes Shanties Serving As Criminal Hideouts In Lekki

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

…15 Suspects With Offensive Weapons Arrested

Taskforce officials from the Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, on Thursday, demolished shanties and makeshift structures serving as criminal hideouts in the Lekki area of the state.

Advertisement

According to the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this, 15 suspects with offensive weapons were arrested during the exercise.

“Taskforce officers from the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources @LasgMOE carried out demolition of shanties and makeshift structures that defaces the expressway at Orchid Junction, Eleganza Busstop, Lekki-Epe Expressway, and shanties serving as criminal hideout in Ikota today (Thursday, 5th of October).

“15 suspects with offensive weapons were also arrested,” Wahab said via his X handle @tokunbo_wahab.

The exercise is coming about 24 hours after Lagos State Taskforce, a unit under the state governor’s office, carried out a follow-up operation along Lekki Coastal Road/Maroko axis, where shanties were noticed to have been erected in selected corners in the area.

Advertisement

The Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, stated that the exercise was to serve as a deterrent to hoodlums nursing the idea of returning to the areas to rebuild the already destroyed shanties.

“We have cleared out the large expanse of land more than twice but we made it clear the last time that it would no longer be business as usual for squatters. No shanty or makeshift buildings would be allowed to be erected here anymore. They do not just pose environmental risk but are also a security risk and are not part of the Lagos State Mega City Master plan of the State Government,” Jejeloye was quoted as saying in a statement on Wednesday.