Momodu Dismisses Lawal’s Claims, Says Ex-SGF Was Confused

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A chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dele Momodu, has dismissed remarks by former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, describing him as confused in his assessment of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Momodu made the remarks on Monday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, where he reacted to allegations made by Lawal against Atiku.

Questioning the basis of Lawal’s criticism, Momodu suggested that the former SGF’s comments lacked clarity and consistency.

“It’s not a big blow because the message always goes with the messenger, so you have to look at who is speaking, what he’s talking about, how he’s saying it, and why he’s saying it,” he said.

Drawing from his academic background, Momodu argued that understanding the perspective of a speaker is essential to evaluating their comments.

“I did a master’s degree in English Literature, and we were taught what they called the sociological approach, which is that you must know where a man is coming from to understand why he is saying the things he is saying,” he stated.

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The media entrepreneur further criticized Lawal’s comments, saying they reflected confusion about the issues being discussed.

“For me, he was rambling and sounded a bit confused about the subject matter. He’s a man above 70, so at what point did he realise that Atiku is what he’s calling him?” Momodu said.

Referring to a telephone conversation involving Lawal, Momodu accused the former SGF of being deliberately vague in his assertions.

“I listened patiently to your telephone conversation, and I could see a master of ambiguity. That Atiku is a Fulani man, when did it become a crime to be a Fulani man? A Fulani man that people are accusing of being a Lagos boy,” he said.

Momodu also cited Atiku’s long-standing relationship with his physician as evidence of the former vice president’s inclusive outlook.

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“Atiku’s life today is in the hands of an Igbo man. Dr Azubike has been his doctor since he was in Aso Rock. He’s the physician who goes everywhere with him,” he said.

Defending Atiku’s record and national appeal, Momodu maintained that the former vice president remains one of the most broadly connected political figures in Nigeria.

“Anybody who knows Atiku will know that he’s the most cosmopolitan leader we have in the country today,” he added.