Makinde Orchestrated Oyo Schoolchildren Kidnap To Embarrass Tinubu – Fayose

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Former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose has alleged that the recent abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in parts of Oyo State was orchestrated by the state government to embarrass President Bola Tinubu.

Fayose made the allegation during a televised programme on Channels TV on Monday while reacting to the kidnapping of pupils and teachers by gunmen in some local government areas of Oyo State on Friday.

The incident has attracted nationwide attention with protests breaking out on Monday in the state.

President Tinubu however dispatched a high-powered delegation to the affected communities and assured residents that efforts were ongoing to secure the release of the victims.

Speaking on the incident, Fayose argued that responsibility for addressing local security challenges rests primarily with state governments and local authorities before the Federal Government.

“Let me branch to Oyo State, before you get to the president in the hierarchy of leadership and governance, there is local government, there is state, state has security votes and there are people that are supposed to be working,” he said.

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The former governor questioned the response of the Oyo State Government to the abduction, alleging that Governor Seyi Makinde did not act swiftly following the incident.

“In Oyo State, I strongly believe though I might be wrong but this sometimes might be orchestrated. The governor of Oyo State had his nomination and that of his candidates in the face of this abduction,” he said.

“He did not take any action, no steps were taken, it was after those nominations that he went to the families to visit them.”

Fayose further claimed that the incident may have been politically motivated and designed to cast the Federal Government in a negative light.

“I sometimes believe that the abduction at Oyo School was orchestrated by the Oyo State Government to blackmail President Tinubu,” Fayose stated.