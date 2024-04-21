‘Most Embarrassing Game Ever’ – Manchester United Fans React To Coventry Win

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Manchester United surrendered a 3-0 lead in regulation time against Coventry before eventually winning 4-2 on penalties to book a place against Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

The Red Devils produced a shocking performance against the Championship side by blowing a 3-0 lead in the regulation time.

Scott Mctominay and Harry Maguire gave the Red Devils a 2-0 lead in the first half before Bruno Fernandes made it 3-0 just before the hour mark.

Coventry scored two goals in eight minutes through Ellis Simms and O’Hare to reduce the deficit.

Haji Wright made it 3-3 from the penalty spot to stun Manchester United and their visibly frustrated fans at Wembley. Onana produced a last-minute save to deny Coventry an historic win as the tie went into extra time.

The Championship side thought they had snatched a stunning win in the last minute of extra time but Torp’s goal was ruled out for offside to spare Manchester United.

Rasmus Hojlund scored the last penalty to lead Manchester United to a 4-2 win on penalties to set up a second consecutive FA Cup final clash against Manchester City.

The Red Devils fans have taken to social media to express their frustration after another abject performance from the team against a team ranked in the eighth position on the Championship table

Alexei couldn’t hide his frustration on X, describing it as the most embarrassing win ever.

He wrote on X: “most embarrassing win ever”.

Boyle Peter described the performance as shambolic and hailed Coventry for showing belief.

He said on X: “Whatever happens now I’m so ashamed of this whole shambolic display. No disrespect to Coventry who’ve shown more belief than our lot but this is one of the most embarrassing halves of football I ve ever experienced watching United. No excuse for the tactics / subs and collapsing”.

Pooja wrote on X: “It’s a big shame seeing Man Utd fans celebrating when you barely defeated Coventry on penalty from 3-0 up.”

Senior Man didn’t mince words in his criticism of Erik Ten Hag and Manchester United.

He wrote on X: “Manchester United, today, made me understand the word embarrassing in literal terms. The coach doesn’t seem to have a knowhow, and clearly is unconnected to the rich history and the pedigree of the club he is coaching, the comeback was embarrassing”.

Meanwhile, Manchester United coach, Erik Ten Hag admitted that his team’s performance was not pleasing and he is demanding for improvement ahead of the final against Manchester City.

“It’s mixed feelings. The way we did it isn’t OK. We should have managed it better but it’s a huge performance. If you analyse the game we controlled 75 minutes but then allowed them to return into the game. We can be happy with the achievement, getting to the final, that’s huge. If you see United was, in the last 20 seasons, five times in the FA Cup final and now we are twice there in two years. We need to win that final though. When we [are] 100 per cent in it then we can do it.”

Up next for Manchester United is a Premier League clash at Old Trafford against Sheffield United on Wednesday.