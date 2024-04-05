Palmer Scores Hat-trick As Chelsea Stun Manchester United In Injury Time Comeback

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Cole Palmer scored a sublime hat-trick to help Chelsea to a stunning 4-3 win over Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday night.

Conor Gallagher opened the scoring for the hosts in the fourth minute with a low effort past Onana.

Chelsea quickly raced to a 2-0 lead when Palmer scored from the spot after Marc Cucurella was fouled by Antony in the 19th minute.

The hosts took their foot off the gas and allowed Manchester United back into the game few minutes later to make it 2-2.

Garnacho pounced on a loose ball from Moises Caicedo to finish past Petrovic in the 34th minute to make it 2-1.

Five minutes later, Bruno Fernandes brought Manchester United level with a well-placed header to make it 2-2.

Chelsea came out of the second half with intense and purpose but soon went behind thanks to a moment of brilliance from Antony, who fed Garnacho with a stunning assist to make it 3-2 in the 67th minute.

Cole Palmer gave Chelsea a lifeline in the 100th minute from the spot after Diogo Dalot fouled Noni Madueke in the box. He sent Onana the wrong way for his second goal of the night.

He, however, stunned Manchester United with the winner a minute later when his shot from outside the box took a wicked deflection off Scott Mctominay to hand Chelsea the maximum points in an entertaining game.

Palmer has now scored 16 goals and recorded eight assists for Chelsea in the Premier League this season.

The Blues will be back in Premier League action against Sheffield United on Sunday, while Manchester United will hope to bounce back against Liverpool at Old Trafford on the same day.