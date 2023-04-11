‘Most Of Your Students Are Yahoo Boys’ — Police Tell IBB University In Request To Raid Hostels

The Nigeria Police Force has requested the permission of authorities of Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBB) to conduct a raid of some of the student lodges over allegations that most of the students are internet fraudsters.

Policemen from the Lapai Division, Niger State, where the university is located, indicated that they had received credible information to that effect from the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to a statement signed by the Divisional Police Officer, Supol Yusuf Musa, the raid was scheduled to hold on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023.

The statement read, “This letter is regarding the permission for conducting lodge to lodge phone/room searching that will be coming up on 11th April 2023 at about 1000hours, based on credible intelligence gathering information received from the headquarters’ of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that most of your students are into internet fraudsters that against the penal code of law.

“This our office will embark on the lodge to lodge search with a search warrant to the said effect this operation will be led by Detective Yusuf Musa in accompany by EFCC, men of the Nigeria police mobile force, and special police constabulary. The affected lodges are listed below:

“Mafbam lodges, Khairat Lodges, and some other lodges. This office is assuring you that none of our security operatives will brutalize any of your students during and after the Assignment.

“This letter is forwarded for your approval and necessary action please.”