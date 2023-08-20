Motorcycle Accident Claims Three Lives In Osun

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

No fewer than three people were killed in an accident that occurred at Iponda via Ikeyinwa in Obokun Local Government of Osun State at the weekend.

The accident, which occurred around 7PM on Sunday, left two other passengers injured.

The accident involved two motorcycles with registration number OGUN AKM 305 VY and LAGOS KJA 711 QA.

The motorcycles had a head-on collision while attempting to negotiate a sharp bend of the road.

Eyewitness blamed the cause of the accident on overspeeding.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Henry Bernamaisia, confirmed that three people died in the accident.