We Will Secure Victory For PDP During Imo Governorship Election — Campaign Director

Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal has assured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Imo State chapter of victory during the November 11 gubernatorial election in the state.

Lawal made this assurance after he was appointed campaign Director-General of the party.

Lawal, who is a first-time governor, said while speaking to journalists after his appointment that he is not bothered by the task ahead as he is confident of defeating the incumbent Governor, Hope Uzodinma.

He urged the people of Imo State to remain resolute as victory will be secured on November 11.

When asked if the sudden alliance between the former governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha, and the incumbent was a threat to their campaign and victory, Lawal explained that he is not worried because he faced a similar challenge in Zamfara State before emerging governor.

“You should know Dauda will not be intimidated by anybody, I went through that in Zamfara State, and for Imo, it is not new. As I said, we remain committed, and victory will be ours come November 11.”

Also, the Guber candidate for the PDP in Imo state, Samuel Anyanwu said that he is prepared to serve Imo people because they are yearning for a change.