Mr Ibu’s Wife Replies ‘Adopted Daughter’ As Rift Ensues Over Funds Donated To Ailing Actor

As veteran comic actor John Okafor, popularly known as Mr. Ibu continues his recovery from his recent amputation of his leg, controversy has emerged within his household regarding monies donated toward his upkeep.

The actor’s wife, Stellamaris Okafor, has raised the alarm over alleged hijack of funds donated toward her husband’s medical expenses.

In a statement posted on her Instagram, Mrs Okafor called out her husband’s adopted daughter, Jasmine Chioma Okeke, for alleged mismanagement of the funds.

The actor’s wife had been accused on social media of trying to divert part of the funds to personal use.

But responding, she claimed that her husband’s adopted daughter was behind the alleged lies and propaganda about her on social media.

Mrs Okafor stated that the involvement of Jazmine in her family affairs was excessive and aimed at undermining her position as the actor’s wife.

“Recently, there have been some malicious lies being peddled against me on social media as masterminded by Jazmine Chioma Okeke who wants to make me an outsider in my own home but God forbid. I will address Jazmine’s excessive interference in my family affairs and other related matters when the time is right. For now, my husband’s health is most important to

“The N1m donation they talked about was paid into my account on my husband’s instruction (and in his presence) to offset some bills at the home front. I don’t understand why Jazmine, a complete stranger should be dragging me over my family matter,” she said.

She also alleged that Jasmine had been using fetish means to manipulate her way into her immediate family affairs.

On claims that she was attempting to divert part of the donated money, Mrs. Okafor said, “I do not have access to the main Access bank account where people make donations. It is being secretly controlled by Jazmine yet she is cooking up all kinds of lies and propaganda against me in order to keep absolute control of that account. How she manipulated her way and took control of that account is a story for another day.

“This whole campaign of calumny against me started because I asked for the statement of the Access bank account when I noticed some funny attitudes and movements, especially by Jazmine. I only asked for transparency in the handling of public donations, instead of secrecy and hell was let loose. Till date, I have no idea about the status of that account. Very strange.

“But I will revisit these matters when the time is right. For now, I leave Jazmine and her gang to their conscience while I concentrate on my husband’s quick recovery.”