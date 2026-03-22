Multiple Early-Morning Fires Hit Lagos, No Lives Lost

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The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has confirmed multiple fire outbreaks on Sunday morning at Nuel Ojel Holdings, NEPA induction station in Marsha-Surulere, and another at Ikorodu North Central.

The Controller General, Margaret Adeseye, said no death was recorded.

According to the statement, the causes of the incidents which happened at three different places at different times have yet to be ascertained.

The statement reads, “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully responded to a series of emergency incidents across the state in the early hours of today, demonstrating prompt coordination and operational efficiency.

“At approximately 04:19 hours, the Service received a distress call concerning a fire outbreak at an abandoned warehouse facility owned by Nuel Ojel Holdings Ltd. The Ikeja Fire Station was immediately mobilized, arriving at the scene by 04:24 hours, with additional support from the Bolade Fire Station.

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“Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a fully secured and locked premises, necessitating forced entry through the perimeter fence to gain access and effectively combat the blaze. The fire was subsequently subdued. No casualties were recorded, and the cause of the fire remains unknown at this time. Investigations are ongoing.

“In a separate incident, the Service responded to another fire emergency at 06:01 hours at the NEPA Induction Station, Adelabu, Masha–Surulere. The Sari Iganmu Fire Station was deployed, as the fire involved a snapped yellow phase lightning arrestor. The situation was effectively managed, with no casualties recorded. The suspected cause of the incident is also yet to be determined.

“Additionally, the Service attended to a deep well rescue operation reported at 07:08 hours, deploying the Ikorodu Fire Station to a location opposite the Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area, inward Oja Bus Stop, Owutu. The team successfully carried out the rescue operation, with the Nigeria Police, Owutu Division, providing necessary assistance.”

The fire service reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property, and urged members of the public to remain vigilant and promptly report emergencies through the appropriate channels.