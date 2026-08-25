Three Abduction Victims Rescued In Enugu

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command attached to Anti-Cultism Sub-Unit of the Violent Crime Response Unit (VCRU), with support from Neighbourhood Watch and community members, have rescued three victims of abduction.

The operatives also recovered Lexus RX350, two locally made firearms, ammunition and other exhibits during the operation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state command’s Police Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday.

Ndukwe said the operation followed credible intelligence received at about 1am on August 18, 2026, while the operatives were on crime-prevention patrol along the Port Harcourt Expressway, Enugu, concerning the carjacking and abduction of occupants of a Lexus RX350 within Independence Layout by armed hoodlums.

According to him, “Acting swiftly, the operatives commenced a hot pursuit of the suspects, which continued to Hillview Road, Independence Layout. On reaching the area, the suspects abandoned the vehicle and their firearms before fleeing the scene. The three victims were subsequently rescued unharmed, with support from members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group and law-abiding citizens, and taken to safety.”

He said items recovered from the scene were the victim’s vehicle, one locally fabricated Beretta-like pistol loaded with five rounds of 9mm live ammunition, one locally made cut-to-size firearm, one live cartridge, a pair of hand gloves, one skimask and one mobile phone, all abandoned by the fleeing suspects.

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Ndukwe said investigations had been intensified, with a manhunt launched to identify and arrest the fleeing suspects, recover further exhibits and establish their involvement in the crime.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP Bitrus Giwa, has commended the operatives, members of the Neighbourhood Watch Group and vigilant citizens for their swift and coordinated response.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to sustaining intelligence-led and community-supported operations against kidnapping, armed robbery, car snatching and other violent crimes, while urging members of the public to remain vigilant and provide timely and credible information to the police.