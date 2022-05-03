Muslims Make America Stronger – Joe Biden

The president of the United States Joe Biden has felicitated with the Muslim community in the US, praising them for their contributions to the country’s growth.

Biden hosted a number of them at the White House during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr on Monday.

“Muslims make our nation stronger every single day, even as they still face real challenges and threats in our society, including targeted violence and Islamophobia.

“For the first time in decades, three Abrahamic faiths all celebrate their holy days at the same time,” he said on Monday.

The Eid al-Fitr celebration marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

According to the Pew Research Centre, Washington DC, number of Muslims of all ages in the US is projected to be around 3.85 million as of 2020.