‘My Team Is Reliable, Working To Deliver Results’ — Tinubu Assures Nigerians Of Better Economy

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, assured Nigerians that the ongoing economic reforms by his administration would transform the country’s economy and bring about prosperity.

He said that he and his team are working to deliver results.

Tinubu who admitted that Nigeria is challenged at various fronts, however, noted that there had been a record of positive transformations trailing his policies, passing a vote of confidence on his economic team.

The president spoke at Lagos State Government’s House in Marina, where he had a meeting with political leadership and traditional rulers in the state.

He said: “Nigeria is challenged as it has always been, but we will go through it. We are already seeing the blossoming of our current efforts. We have embarked on reforms and lots of changes that will transform this economy. Financial engineering of our country is ongoing; we cannot just push the policies out in a command and control manner. But we are determined to take Nigeria out of the tunnel to a new hope, stability and sustainable economic prosperity.

“Nigeria is in good hands. My team is reliable and we are working to deliver the results. We have to take the baby steps, so that we won’t break the bones. We are working hard and I am sure the result will manifest itself for the goodness of our country. We recognise the hardship people are going through, but this is a good example of labour pain. When mothers hear the noise of the newborn, the relief is achieved and they forget their agonies. I assure that we will work hard to give Nigerians the best economy and leadership.”

Also speaking at the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu shared Tinubu’s optimism on economic recovery, pointing out that the president’s economic team had been working round the clock to restructure the economy and set the country on the path of growth.

The governor pledged Lagos government’s support and commitment to Renewed Hope agenda of the Federal Government, expressing the hope that the country would come out better after the storm.

Sanwo-Olu said: “This difficult time is not peculiar to our country; there has been economic shakeup across the world. But the President has hit the ground running from his first day in office. This audacity has raised our hope that the President will take the country out of the woods. We are in the middle of a storm, after which the country will come out stronger and better.

“That President Tinubu is the right man for this tough job of repositioning our country in the right direction is never in doubt. We are solidly behind you, Mr. President, for the reforms you have started and the progress you expect. We are proud of the successes you’ve achieved within the first six months of your tenure. This is a sign of the progress we will see under your leadership.”