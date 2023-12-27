Lucky Aiyedatiwa: 4 Things To Know About New Ondo Governor

Lucky Aiyedatiwa was on Wednesday sworn in as the new Governor of Ondo State following the unfortunate passing of his boss, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu succumbed to blood cancer on Wednesday after a prolonged battle with the disease.

As Aiyedatiwa takes the reins in Ondo, here are four things to know about the state’s newest governor:

He Hails From Obe-Nla

Aiyedatiwa was born in 1965 and hails from Obe-Nla in Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State. Ilaje is known for its oil reserves and Aiyedatiwa’s hometown sits near the heart of Ondo’s oil-producing zone.

Education

Education is clearly a priority for the new governor. After primary and secondary school, Aiyedatiwa earned a National Certificate in Education. He furthered his education over the years, gaining an Advanced Diploma in Business Administration from the University of Ibadan and a Master’s of Business Administration degree from the University of Liverpool.

Business Background

Before entering politics, Aiyedatiwa built a successful career in business. He held various roles including marketing, investment analysis and general management.

He started as an inventory/store officer at Scoa Assembly Plant Plc. in 1982 and progressed through roles such as Assistant Head Teacher, Marketing Officer, Assistant Investment Analyst, and General Merchandise Manager.

In 1996, Aiyedatiwa established the Blue Wall Group – a conglomerate involved in trading, foreign exchange, travel and tourism.

Entry To Politics

Aiyedatiwa joined the Action Congress of Nigeria party in 2011, which later merged with other parties to form what is now the ruling All Progressives Congress.

In 2020, he became Akeredolu’s running mate and was elected Deputy Governor. Over the past 3 years, he served as Acting Governor on two occasions, first from June to September 2023 and subsequently from December 12, 2023.

Following Akeredolu’s death, Aiyedatiwa was sworn in as governor on December 27, 2023.

As governor, Aiyedatiwa has inherited the task of addressing security threats, unemployment and infrastructural deficiencies in Ondo.