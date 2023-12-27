Charles Okocha Alleges Foul Play In Boxing Bout Against Portable, Demands Rematch

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nollywood actor, Charles Okocha, has alleged foul play in his recent Boxing Match against Nigeria Pop-street singer, Portable, and has called for a rematch following his defeat.

Okocha expressed dissatisfaction with the referee’s decision and contested Portable’s victory, alleging irregularities and the removal of boxing gloves during the third round. He insisted that the action should have led to disqualification

Advertisement

Portable had on Tuesday emerged victorious over Okocha in a boxing match. The referee declared Portable the winner after meeting all the necessary criteria to secure the bout.

Reacting via his verified Instagram page on Wednesday, Okocha vowed to move forward, as he announced an upcoming rematch.

He wrote, “How can you give up in the 3rd round when we have 4 rounds? How do you take off your gloves in the third round, leading to total disqualification when the fight hasn’t ended?”

“You all know this was rigged, with an incompetent referee who knows nothing about boxing rules. Nevertheless, we move on. Rematch coming soon.”