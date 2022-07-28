N109B: Suspended AGF Idris’ Lawyer Frown On Removal Of Min of Finance From Charge Sheet

There was a shouting match on Thursday between counsels representing the suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission during the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Abuja.

The court earlier granted bail to Idris, Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, and Mohammed Kudu Usman, in the N109b case of gratification and fraud against the suspended AGF and two others.

The EFCC lawyer, Rotimi Jacob SAN, then said he had witnesses to begin the trial.

But Idris’ lawyer, Chief Uche SAN, rose up and told the court that the EFCC brought additional prove of evidence to his junior lawyers after yesterday’s hearing and he needed time to go through it.

He added that he wondered why the anti-graft agency removed the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Finance from the charge sheet, querying if they are planning to bring him as witness.

As he was speaking, the EFCC lawyer stood up and countered him.

While the exchange was going on, the judge, Justice Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi told Idris’ lawyer to sit down but he insisted that it was his right as a senior lawyer to speak out.

Afterwards, the judge told all the lawyers in case to move closer to her.

They interacted quietly.

Later, they all returned to their seats and the EFCC lawyer, Jacob appreciated the judge for intervening.

He withdrew his additional prove of evidence for a later time.

“We thank my lord for dousing the tension, I will be withdrawing the additional prove of evidence, we will refile it after,” he said.

Other lawyers did not object.

The judge accepted and directed the EFCC to call forth its witness.

Ayatudin Suleiman, an Investigator at the EFCC Headquarters, was also called to testify.