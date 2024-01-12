N70b Alleged Fraud: EFCC To Revisit Matawalle’s Cases

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ola Olukoyede, has said the Commission will revisit the case of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Mattawalle’s involvement in an alleged sum of N70 billion contract fraud.

Recall THE WHISTLER reported last year that Matawalle was accused of financial embezzlement to the tune of N70 billion between 29th May 2019 to 29th May 29 2023 when he was the governor of Zamfara State.

Matawalle was being investigated by EFCC over the said allegations which involved monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts, and diversion of over N70 billion.

The anti-graft agency said the money was sourced as a loan from an old-generation bank purportedly for the execution of projects across the local government areas of the state, but were allegedly diverted by the governor through proxies and contractors who received payment for contracts that were not executed.

EFCC’s investigations revealed that more than 100 companies received payments from the funds, with no evidence of service rendered to the state.

Some of the contractors who had been invited and quizzed by the commission made startling revelations on how they were allegedly compelled by the governor to return the funds received from the state coffers back to him through his aides after converting the same to United States dollars.

Meanwhile on Friday, the Zamfara Alternative Forum stormed the EFCC headquarters in protest, urging the commission to revisit the probe.

Speaking during the protest, the group’s spokesperson, Mahmud Abubakar, urged the EFCC to resume its investigation.

“The Zamfara Alternative Forum urges the EFCC to resume its investigation of former Governor Bello Matawalle over the N70 billion fraud uncovered by the commission during his tenure as governor of Zamfara State.

“This will serve as a deterrent to others considering engaging in corrupt practices in public office, especially in addition to what happened to the humanitarian minister.

“The mismanagement of public funds has far-reaching effects on the people and the state. It leads to a lack of development, a loss of revenue, and a decrease in the quality of life for the people,” Abubakar said.

Following the protest, the EFCC Chairman who spoke to the Commission’s acting Director of Public Affairs, Wilson Uwujaren, assured journalists that the Commission will revisit the case.

Uwujaren said, “I want to thank the Zamfara Alternative Forum for doing this peacefully. We like this kind of peaceful protest and initiative by young Nigerians. I want to assure you that, as far as the commission is concerned, nobody is above the law.

“What the EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, has done since assuming office is that he has reviewed all the high-profile cases he inherited.

“And the EFCC Chairman has asked me to assure you that this case, like others, would not be an exception. The case will be reviewed, and the Chairman assures you that something will be done under the law, and no one is above the law and no case shall be swept under the carpet.

“Be rest assured that this case will be revisited because the EFCC believes that no case should be swept under the carpet.

“If you have done something wrong and our investigation is able to establish that you have a case, we will proceed with the matter.”