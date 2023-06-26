Protesters Demand Arrest Of Ex-Zamfara Governor Matawalle 

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A group known as the Voice of the Voiceless, on Monday, protested at the headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Jabi, Abuja, demanding for the probe and arrest of the immediate past Governor of Zamfara State, Muhammad Bello Matawalle.

Prior to the protest, Matawalle was accused by the Commission of financial embezzlement to the tune of N70billion while in office between May 29, 2019 to May 29, 2023.

But Matawalle had also accused the then EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, of demanding $2 million bribe from him.

On Sunday, the Zamfara State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tukur Danfulani, in a statement, also accused Matawalle of donating N200 million to his supporters in the state for Sallah celebrations.



However, in the early hours of today, the protesters from The Voice of The Voiceless led by Nasiru Ismaila Doka, called on the Commission to re-open its earlier investigation into Matawalle’s tenure.

According to the group in a protest letter it submitted to the EFCC, Matawalle could not be investigated while in office because of the constitutional immunity clause protecting him as governor.

The group drew the attention of EFCC to a statement it released in May regarding Matawalle’s investigation.

It said: “recall that on the 18th May 2023, the EFCC, through its director, Media and Public Affairs, Osita Nwajah, said that Matawalle is being investigated by the EFCC, over allegations of monumental corruption, award of phantom contracts and diversion of over N70 billion.

“According to the EFCC, the money which was sourced as a loan from an old generation bank purportedly for the execution of projects across the local government areas of the state, was allegedly diverted by the Governor through proxies and contractors who received payment for contracts that were not executed.

“The commission’s investigations revealed that more than 100 companies received payments from the funds, with no evidence of service rendered to the state.

“Some of the contractors who had been invited and quizzed by the commission made startling revelations on how they were allegedly compelled by the governor to return the funds received from the state coffers back to him through his aides after converting the same to United States Dollars.”

The leader of the group, Doka, pointed out that the call for investigation into the alleged mismanagement of public funds by Matawale has been growing in recent weeks.

“The people of Zamfara State have expressed their concern over the lack of development in the state and the need for accountability in public offices.

“We urge the EFCC to investigate the matter and bring those responsible for the mismanagement of public funds to justice. This will serve as a deterrence to others who may be considering engaging in corrupt practices in public office,” he said