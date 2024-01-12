NSIPA Probe: Tinubu Suspends All National Social Investment Programmes

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Weeks after the suspension of Halima Shehu as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA), the Federal Government has suspended all programmes of the NSIPA.

The move is in line with the probe of Shehu who was allegedly accused of fraud and mismanagement of public funds.

The Director of Information, Segun Imohiosen in a statement said all the four Programmes administered by NSIPA, such as N- Power Programme, Conditional Cash Transfer Programme, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme and Home Grown School Feeding Programme have been suspended for six weeks in the first instance.

It said, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has suspended all administered programmes by the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA).

“This is further to the ongoing investigation of alleged malfeasance in the management of the agency and its programmes.

Speaking further, Imohiosen said the President has raised significant concerns regarding operational lapses and improprieties surrounding payments to the Programs’ beneficiaries.

Revealing the plans of the president in arresting those found guilty of fraud, Imohiosen noted that a ministerial panel has been constituted to conduct a thorough review of the agency’s operations to recommend necessary reforms of the NSIPA.

”During the period of this suspension, all NSIPA-related activities, including but not limited to all distributions, events, payments, collaborations and registrations are now frozen.

“The President wishes to assure the stakeholders and all Nigerians that his administration remains committed to a swift and unbiased process that will ensure that, going forward, social intervention programmes will work exactly as intended, to the benefit of the most vulnerable Nigerians,” the statement assured.