Meningitis Killed 190 Nigerians In 2023 – NCDC

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has said that Cerebrospinal Meningitis claimed the lives of 190 individuals nationwide in 2023.

According to NCDC, meningitis, which is characterized by inflammation of the membranes enveloping the brain and spinal cord, accounted for 2,765 suspected and 303 confirmed cases, leading to the mentioned fatalities.

Advertisement

These cases were distributed across 140 local government areas in 30 states, including the Federal Capital Territory, as indicated in the 2022/2023 statistics.

Dr Ifedayo Adetifa, the Director General of NCDC, highlighted that the highest incidence of Cerebrospinal Meningitis in Nigeria is concentrated in the “Meningitis Belt,” encompassing all 19 northern states, the FCT, and certain southern states like Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, and Osun.

Despite strides in vaccination efforts, Adetifa emphasized that CSM remains a pressing public health concern, particularly in the high-burden states, posing challenges to individuals, healthcare systems, economies, and communities.

In a public health advisory issued on Thursday, Adetifa assured Nigerians that the government is actively engaged in preventing, detecting, and responding to cases of the disease.

Advertisement

The NCDC, in collaboration with various entities through the CSM Technical Working Group (TWG), has implemented several measures to enhance coordination, collaboration, and communication for an effective response nationwide.

As part of preventive actions, all state governments and public health authorities were alerted at the onset of the season about the heightened risk of a Cerebrospinal Meningitis outbreak, emphasizing the necessity for resource mobilization for preparedness and response activities.

“Routine meetings of the national multi-sectoral CSM TWG (were held) to coordinate prevention and preparedness activities.

“Regular communication (were held) with high-burden states to ascertain status, progress, and challenges.”

Adetifa said it is important to ensure that everyone received the appropriate vaccination required to protect against meningitis while avoiding close and prolonged contact with a confirmed case of CSM, including relatives.

Advertisement

The NCDC boss also warned that smoking and overcrowding in households should be avoided, in addition to practicing proper respiratory hygiene when coughing or sneezing.