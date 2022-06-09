N80bn Alleged Fraud: HEDA Writes ANAN, Seeks Sanction Of Suspended Accountant General, Ahmed

Following the arrest, detention and subsequent release of the suspended Accountant General of the Federation, Idris Ahmed, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission recently over an alleged embezzlement of N80bn from the country’s treasury, the Human & Environmental Development Agenda has called on the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria to subject him to its Disciplinary Panel for thorough investigation and appropriate sanction.

In a letter signed by the Chairman of HEDA, Olanrewaju Suraju, the Organisation charged ANAN to rise immediately and protect its image before men like Ahmed drags it to the mud, since he is a member of ANAN.

The letter reads, “Mr. Ahmed being a qualified Accountant and member of ANAN was appointed to manage the Federation’s Accounts, however, he allegedly ended up abusing the trust placed on him by the good people of Nigeria and the government. Hence, contravening the Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants for members of ANAN.

“By virtue of paragraph 100.5 of the Code, the fundamental principles which an accountant must always uphold includes: integrity, objectivity, professional competence and due care, confidentiality and professional behavior.

“It is apparent Mr. Ahmed has breached all the above stated fundamental principles and ethical standard of the Association by the allegations of embezzlement and stealing public funds, resulting in his arrest and detention by the EFCC.

“It’s on this note that we call on the ANAN to refer our complaint to the Association’s Investigation Panel for proper investigation and thereafter to the Association’s Disciplinary Tribunal for disciplinary action as provided for in Section 11 of the ANAN Act and maximum sanctions be imposed on Mr Idris Ahmed.

“This is aimed at deterring other members of the noble profession and Association, and also from subjecting the profession to disrepute and further embarrassing the Association and the Federal Republic of Nigeria,”

Similarly, HEDA’s Chairman charged the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) not to go to sleep yet as some of its members are not immune to malfeasances.

Suraju made this charge following ICAN’s swift response to HEDA in which it unequivocally affirmed that Ahmed has never been a member of ICAN.

He said, “ICAN was quick to disassociate itself from Ahmed, but we urge them to do same swiftly should any of its members be found wanting. Thus, they should not go to sleep yet, because it’s not yet uhuru. We use opportunity to reiterate our resolve to work with them going forward as a civil society organization poised to enthrone good public and corporate governance across board.”

HEDA reiterated its resolve to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, public accountability, transparency and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with International best standards.

“We are set to work for this country, our mandate and exploits in the past remain our driving force. We shall not shudder nor recede in the face of any form of injustice, maladministration or mismanagement of public resources, no matter whose ox is gored.

What we need in this course is support from professional institutions, the judiciary and the media to remake Nigeria for the betterment of all and sundry,” he said.

