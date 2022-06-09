NIGERIA: Peter Obi Begs INEC To Facilitate Speedy Voter Registration In South East

Presidential flag bearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has pleaded with the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to fast-track voter registration in the country especially in the southeast region.

He made the call via a tweet on Thursday, stating that it is crucial so that Nigerians would not miss out on voting during the 2023 general elections.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that Rotimi Oyekanmi, chief press secretary to the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, had said on Wednesday that the commission was having problem capturing residents of the South East region in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

Oyekanmi blamed it on the activities of ‘unknown gunmen’.

As of June 6, the southeast is lagging behind with 584,625 completed registrations which is about 50 to 60 percent less than what obtains in other geopolitical zones.

However, Obi stated that INEC should find a way to address the situation.

His tweet reads: “Information reaching me indicate that voter registration across Nigeria, more so in the South East, is dogged by inertia & bureaucratic bottlenecks. I respectfully call on @inecnigeria to facilitate speedy registration of Nigerians to enable them exercise their voting rights.-PO”