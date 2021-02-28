NAF Immortalises ‘Warrior’ Air Chief Who Procured Nigeria’s First Attack Helicopter

47 SHARES Share Tweet

Nigerian Airforce has named its Ultra-Fit Gymnasium Centre in Yola after the late Air Marshal Nsikak Eduok (retired), a fighter pilot who procured Nigeria’s first attack helicopter.

The Chief of Air staff, Air Vice Marshall Oladayo Amoa, said the bold step taken by the late CAS enhanced the offensive capability and operational effectiveness of the NAF.

He said: “A warrior that he was, Eduok saw to the successful conclusion of the National Peace Enforcement efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone”.

AVM Amao stressed that the singular feat has ultimately led to the outstanding transformations the Service enjoys today

In recognition of his unprecedented achievement and his sacrifice to the nation, the service named the centre after him.

This was revealed in a statement issued by the Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Air vice Marshall Ibikunle Daramola on Sunday.

Speaking during the burial ceremony, AVM Amao described the late Air chief as an amiable personality, a man of valour and integrity and a great achiever, with unprecedented drive for success.

In his words:“He was a mentor to so many of us both serving and retired. He was one of the best hands in the NAF who steered the tide of the Service towards the successes recorded in the past years. He changed the landscape of the Service and left the scene like a hero while the ovation was still reverberating”.

Late Eduok was appointed as CAS on August 27, 1993, by President Ibrahim Babangida, but the then Chief of Defence Staff, General Sani Abacha replaced him with Air Vice Marshall Femi John Femi after 10 days, citing service expediency.