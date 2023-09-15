NAFDAC Nabs Syndicate Importing Banned Mercury Soaps

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

NAFDAC, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control, through its Investigation and Enforcement team has apprehended a syndicate specialising in the use of fraudulent documents to import prohibited crusader soap containing mercury.

The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said this at a media briefing held in Lagos on Friday,

She stated that the agency, through its Investigation and Enforcement Directorate, acted on intelligence by busting a warehouse at the Trade Fair Market that was stocked with prohibited imported soaps.

She said that three (3) trailer loads of imported Crusader medicated soap and Mekako soap totaled 4,000 cartons by 12 packs, with 12 soap tablets of one billion Naira worth being evacuated from the warehouse.

Adeyeye said some suspects had been arrested.

The NAFDAC boss revealed that the successful warehouse busting occurred after three failed attempts due to the cartel’s continuous relocation of soap consignments to prevent detection by the NAFDAC investigation and enforcement team.

She said further investigation at the port revealed that the banned Crusader soap was imported seven times in 2021 alone and each consignment is not less than 3 containers with four thousand, five hundred cartons of the soap, noting that, “These products have found their way into various supermarkets and cosmetics shops with unsuspecting members of the public patronising them.”

She said, “During interrogation of the prime suspects, one Chief Peter Obih (alias Ogbuagu) claimed to have bought the franchise of the product from a company and presented an expired NAFDAC certificate that was issued for local manufacture of the product after the ban in Nigeria.

“It is to be noted that not one bar of the soap has been manufactured in Nigeria since the purported registration in 2013. The suspect claimed to have just secured a contract manufacturing agreement with a local manufacturer but they are yet to commence production.

“The sample of the product was taken to our laboratory for analysis and was found to contain heavy metals identified as Mercury.

“The Crusader soap is falsely labelled, made in England to deceive Nigerians while actual source is India,” the statement read partly.

WHO ranks mercury as one of the top 10 substances or groups of chemicals of serious public health concern.

Mercury is commonly used in cosmetics as skin lighteners and anti-aging treatment.They are used to remove wrinkles, freckles, acne, and other blemishes and to lighten age spots.

The DG also while briefing journalists, said it has shut down a yoghurt manufacturing outfit due to unhygienic conditions in Minna, Niger State.

Explaining, she said the company has initiated registration but has not gotten approval to produce.

She advised the general public to ensure they get NAFDAC’s approval and adhere to Good Manufacturing practices before manufacturing.