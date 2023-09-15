What You Must Know About New CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso

President Bola Tinubu on Friday appointed Dr Olayemi Cardoso as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria effectively putting an end to the succession tussle at the apex bank.

Cardoso’s appointment is coming at a time when the apex bank is currently undergoing a house cleaning exercise following the removal of Godwin Emefiele as CBN Governor.

Here are what you must know about the new CBN Governor

A Banker and chartered Stockbroker

Olayemi Micheal Cardoso is a Nigerian banker, chartered stockbroker and public policy maker. He served as the former chairman of Citibank Nigeria and was the Commissioner for Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

Dr Yemi Cardoso is a financial and development expert with over thirty years’ experience in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors.

Education

Cardoso studied managerial and administrative studies at the Aston University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) degree. He has a Master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School in public administration

Career

Cardoso was the commissioner for economic planning and budget for Lagos state. He is the founding chairman and co-chair of Ehingbeti Summit, the Lagos state economic summit.

He is also a former executive lead at Harvard Kennedy School alumni association.



Cardoso was chairman of the board of Citibank Nigeria. He became a member of the Cities Alliance’s Africa Think Tank Group, a group created to solve urban development challenges. He has served as a board member of MRS Oil and was the chairman of the board of EFinA. Cardoso is a member of the advisory board of Lagos Business School and chairman of the board of African Venture Philanthropy Alliance.