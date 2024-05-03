FG Bans Foreign Syringes, Needles In Tertiary Hospitals

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The federal government has banned the use of foreign syringes, and needles in all tertiary hospitals in the country.

It also mandated all Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) and Medical Directors (MDs) of Federal Tertiary Hospitals to procure needles and syringes solely from NAFDAC-approved local manufacturers.

The directive which was contained in a circular addressed to all CMDs and MDs and signed by the Minister of State for Health, Dr Tunji Alausa, on Friday, also ordered NAFDAC to stop issuing licenses for the importation of foreign manufactured needles and syringes.

Alausa said that the directive was aimed at boosting domestic production and shielding the country’s manufacturing sector from the influx of foreign goods.

He also added that the health sector had identified local pharmaceutical industries that produce needles and syringes that were in serious trouble because of the practice.

He also said that out of the nine local pharmaceutical companies that produced needles and syringes eight years ago, six have folded up due to the dumping of largely substandard goods into the market.

“Mr President has directed that this must stop. We all agreed to take the necessary steps to immediately remedy this sad situation.

“Pursuant to this, NAFDAC has been mandated to stop issuing licenses for the importation of foreign manufactured needles and syringes.

“It is also to de-list companies involved in the importation of these products going forward,” he said.