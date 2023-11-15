NAL Laments Quality Of Entrants In Universities

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Academy of Letters (NAL), a national academy and apex body of arts and literature in Nigeria, has lamented the decline in the quality of entrants into the Nigerian University System.

President of the Academy, Prof Sola Akinrinade, was speaking on Tuesday at a policy review workshop on ‘Strengthening the educational system in Nigeria through Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM).’

The workshop organised by NAL, and the Nigerian Young Academy (NYA) is sponsored by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board( JAMB).

Akinrinade emphasized the need for urgent and concerted efforts from all stakeholders to reverse the decline in the quality of entrants.

“This alarming trend must be addressed promptly to ensure a prosperous future for Nigeria’s education system,” he said.

Akinrinade stated that a properly implemented STEAM education encourages innovation, reduces poverty, and provides beneficiaries with the appropriate tools to improve their lives and those of others.

“If through this intervention, we succeed in building alliances for the proper implementation of STEAM education at the Basic and Senior Secondary levels in the country, we will have made a great investment in the lives of future generations of Nigerian youths.

“We need to focus on how to make STEAM relevant to our problems at both national and sub-national levels and it is meetings like this that we can aggregate perspectives and propose ways forward for us as a country. I am sure, the participants present are more than capable of fashioning the way forward for us,” he said.

Akinrinade urged all the stakeholders in the sector to get involve and ensure that the sector is changed for the better.

” The NAL and NAS have come together to lead the process, but we are certainly not the only stakeholders required. We need to promote inclusiveness as much as possible. That is why we owe a mountain of gratitude to the JAMB and its leadership for financially supporting this initiative,” he said.

Also, speaking, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, emphasised the merits of adopting a holistic educational approach that combines scientific knowledge with artistic expression, ensuring a well-rounded education for the nation’s future leaders.

Oloyede, who was represented by Prof. Olutayo Adesina, added that by fostering a strong foundation in STEAM subjects, Nigeria aims to equip its citizens with the skills required to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“In June 2022, my office received a well-crafted application from the NAS to the effect that JAMB should help in advancing the frontiers of knowledge through STEM Education.

“However, when the proposal went to Management, it was vigorously debated and the ultimate decision was that at this stage of our development, it is better to advance towards STEAM education. This counter-proposal was sent back to NAS and this was pleasantly accepted by both NAS and the NAL.

“Hence today, we are witnessing the fruitful collaboration between the two leading academies thereby creating a platform for the Tripod of NAS, the NAL and the NYA.

“The two Academies and the Youth Academy have now proposed ways to advance STEAM education at primary and secondary educational levels in Nigeria designed to contribute to improving the uptake and quality of education in Nigeria.

“This will be through the implementation of engaging inquiry-based teaching and learning techniques and other hands-on activities,” he said.