JUST IN: Nigerian Rapper Oladips Dies At 28

By Justina Simon
Oladips

The Nigerian music industry has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of rapper, Oladipupo Olabode Oladimenji, popularly known as Oladips.

Oladips passed away on Tuesday at 10:14 pm, as confirmed in a statement on his Instagram page.

Videos being circulated on social media indicate that the ‘Lalakukulala’ crooner collapsed and was surrounded by friends.

Before the video, Oladips had reached out for help on his Instagram stories, expressing concern about being left alone at home.

The singer was said to have battled an undisclosed condition. In one of his songs titled ‘Die Young,’ Oladips said “I don’t wanna die young”.

His demise comes two months after Nigerian singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, died under mysterious circumstances.

