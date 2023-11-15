Bayero University Suspends Exams Over Ongoing Strike

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Bayero University Kano (BUK) has announced the suspension of all ongoing First Semester Undergraduate examinations and other academic activities for the 2022/2023 academic session.

The school announced this in a statement signed by the university’s Acting Registrar, Amina Abdullahi Umar.

Advertisement

The statement added that the suspension is due to the nationwide strike embarked upon by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC).

The University Management has directed all students to remain calm and await further directives.

“It should be noted that the ongoing examinations are half-way through and as soon as the strike is over, the examinations would continue,” the statement said.

Recall that the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU) had urged all its members to join in the nationwide strike in line with the directive from the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress.

Advertisement

The union in a letter signed by its National President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke on Monday night, directed its zonal coordinators and chairpersons to mobilize their members for the strike action.