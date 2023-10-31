Natasha Akpoti Reacts To Appeal Court Judgment Affirming Her Kogi Central Senator

Nigeria Politics
By Wondrous Nnaemeka
Senator Natasha Akpoti

Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has reacted to the judgment of the Court of Appeal, Abuja, which affirmed her as the duly elected Senator for Kogi Central in Kogi State.

Natasha was the candidate of the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 25 election.

The Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Lokoja had removed Senator Abubakar Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on the grounds that his votes were inflated in several polling units during the February poll.

The Tribunal also faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission for reducing Natasha’s results in the disputed polling units while declaring that she won the poll with 54,074 votes, thereby defeating Ohere who scored 51,291.

Ohere then approached the Court of Appeal for final determination of the dispute.

In its judgment on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal held that Ohere’s appeal lacked merit, adding that the lower tribunal was right in its findings and verdict.

Reacting to the verdict via her Facebook page, Natasha said her victory in court was a collective one.

“We won. Joy amidst tears. Thank you Kogi Central. This is us together,” she wrote.

