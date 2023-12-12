National Assembly Library To Be Commissioned December 16

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Library, Research and Documentation, Hon Yusuf Shittu Galambi, on Tuesday disclosed that the National Assembly library, initiated by the 9th Assembly, would be commissioned on December 16.

Galambi, alongside the deputy chairman, Hon Joshua Chinedu, said this at the inaugural meeting of the committee.

He lauded the previous Assembly for initiating the construction of a befitting modern library for the foremost legislative body in Nigeria.

He said, “The first phase of the library building is practically at the completion stage and will be Commissioned on 16th December 2023 while the second phase which has to do with commissioning, equipping, furnishing and take-off is in view.”

He stressed that they must all work together to make the library a world class resource centre that would serve members of the National Assembly better, by ensuring it is equipped with the necessary state-of-the-art facilities.

He also called for the provision of information that will also facilitate proper legislative engagement, strengthening not just Resolutions and Bills passed by the National Assembly but can also stand the test of time.

“Dear Colleagues, this Committee is also one of the House machinery committees meant to serve the Members of the National Assembly. Thus, the Committee’s jurisdiction are among others, as follows:

(A) Serving as a repository for information on various position papers, on the subject from the seminars, other standing and Ad-hoc committees within the house as well as other legislative.

(B) Keeping record of all House delegations of Parliamentary conferences,trainings, seminars and capacity buildings attended by Members and Staff of the house.

(C) Ensuring that the National Assembly Library is well maintained and stocked with relevant and up to date materials in aid of the house to function maximally.

(D) Calling for data and materials from within the Legislative and any other arm of the government that will facilitate the Legislative process and execution of the Assignment.

“Achieving the above mandates is not going to be an easy task, but with the quality of members and commitment I am convinced that this Committee will surely succeed,” he said.

He assured that the leadership of the Committee will carry all members along by operating an open door policy.