National Defence College Plans Foreign Tour For Trainees

The National Defence College (NDC), Abuja has said it trainees would now have the opportunity to study the military strategies of other model countries by undertaking study tour to other countries to boost human capacity development for the country’s armed forces.

The Commandant of the college, Rear Admiral OB Daji, disclosed this during a courtesy call on the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, at the Army Headquarters, Abuja.



This was contained in a statement issued by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Mohammed Yerima on Wednesday.

The Commandant explained that the planned tour will include countries in Africa, Europe, America and Asia.

In his word: “The tour will broaden participant’s knowledge on other countries’ military and strategic command style with a view to boosting human capacity development in the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.

NDC is the apex military training institution for the Nigerian Armed Forces.

Admiral Daji equally invited the COAS to deliver Chief of Army Staff Paper to participants of NDC Course 29.

In his remarks, Attahiru congratulated the Commandant of the NDC on his appointment, saying the position comes with enormous responsibilities.

He added that he has been following the developmental strides of the college and assured the Commandant of his support and cooperation.

Admiral Daji was accompanied on the visit by the Deputy Commandant, Major General AE Attu, College Provost, Ambassador Dr Chijioke Wilcox Wigwe and some principal staff officers of the College.