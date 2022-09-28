National Grid Will Not Collapse Under My Watch – Obi

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 general elections has promised to ensure that national grid collapses will become a thing of the past if he is elected Nigeria’s president,

Obi who was reacting to the national grid’s eight collapse in 2022, putting several parts of the country in darkness since Tuesday.

The LP candidate who described the incident as disturbing said he has put together a strategic plan to scale up power generation and the liberalisation of the transmission infrastructure in Nigeria.

He noted that power is critical to the development and sustainability of all sectors of the national economy while vowing to effectively put an end to national grid collapses.

“The report of yet another national grid collapse is very disturbing to me, and is a reminder of the long rescue and recovery journey ahead of us. Effective power generation, transmission and distribution remain a national security issue.

“This also places power in the front burner of campaign and policy. Painfully, this latest episode is the 7th national grid collapse in 2022. As part of the Obi-Datti policy plan, we have put together a strategic plan to progressively scale up power generation, and the liberalisation of the transmission infrastructure in the country, to ensure that Nigerians enjoy adequate and stable power supply from 2023 onwards. Power is critical to the development and sustainability of all sectors of the national economy.

“For us, power remains a top priority. Under my watch, national grid collapse will become a matter of history and a reference point for erstwhile administrations,” he said.