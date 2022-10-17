NCC Disowns Fake Certificate Clearing ‘9- Mobile Mast Transmission Antenna’

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has denied issuing any approval for Mast Transmission Antenna to 9-Mobile Telecommunications Company G.P.R.S.

The NCC said the certificate which is being circulated online is fraudulent and did not emanate from the commission.

The NCC was responding on Monday to a letter, titled: “Certificate of Site Ownership”, for clearance of “Mast Transmission Antenna.”

The regulator said the letter claimed that the Commission had conducted an inspection on a certain site which is for “9-Mobile Telecommunications Company G.P.R.S”.

NCC said. “The fraudsters also gave conditions that the unsuspecting recipient of the letter would meet to make the certificate valid and effective for use by ’10th November 2022′.

“It is possible that several and variants of the fraudulent letter may have been sent to individuals, and organizations, with the intent to defraud, using the name of the Commission.

“The Nigerian Communications Commission, therefore, wishes to dissociate itself from the import, and content of this letter, or similar ones, which may have been sent out by the faceless individuals.”

According to the NCC, for the avoidance of doubt, the design and format of the forged letterhead bears no similarity with those of the Commission.

The NCC also said that the department quoted in the fraudulent letter is non-existent at the Commission.

It added that the “signatory to the letter is also not known to the Commission.

“The public is hereby advised to note that telecommunications services are offered by companies which are issued licences by the Commission.

“The Commission also maintains a register of all telecommunications companies in the country. Suffice it to say, that, the process of initiating, or exchanging correspondence between the Commission, and the licensees, has definite and distinct standard and style.

“In addition, the Commission has very open and credible channels of communication, through which all information about it, and its activities, including matters relating to correspondence on any subject matter, can be leveraged for verification.

“While the Commission frowns at the nefarious activities of these fraudsters, telecom stakeholders, the Nigerian public, and corporate organizations, are advised to be wary of the wiles of many fraudsters prowling in the streets with all kinds of illegitimate documents, to avoid being victims of their nefarious activities.”