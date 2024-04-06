Osun Doesn’t Deserve Epileptic Power Because We Host TCN, NCC Facilities — Gov Adeleke Tells IBEDC

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has criticised the management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over the persistent problem of unreliable power supply in the state.

Adeleke said it was unacceptable that Osogbo, the state capital, hosts facilities of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and the National Control Centre (NCC), yet experiences frequent power outages.

Advertisement

The governor lamented that the frequent blackouts in the state have exacerbated the issue of insecurity and crippled businesses.

“Osun is a critical stakeholder in the Nigerian power sector with Osogbo hosting the National Transmission Control Centre.

“It is therefore unacceptable that the state will be having epileptic power supply. This situation is affecting the local economy and businesses badly,” Adeleke stated during a meeting with IBEDC management in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Adeleke expressed concerns about IBEDC’s operations in Osun, including alleged extortion of customers through the compulsory procurement of transformers, exploitative estimated billing system, and the inability of some residents to access electricity due to the outdated metering system.

Advertisement

To address these problems, the governor disclosed that the state government is working to enact the Osun Electricity System Law.

This legislation will enable the establishment of a Power Sector Regulatory Agency, which will ensure that the people of Osun State are properly served within IBEDC’s franchise areas.

Additionally, Adeleke stated that the state government will explore off-grid options and expand alternative energy sources to provide reliable power supply to the people of Osun.

“As a Government, we are already working to enact the Osun Electricity system law. We will be setting up a power sector regulatory agency. We will introduce off grid options and widen alternative energy sources,” Adeleke was quoted by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, as further telling the IBEDC management.