Obi Tackles Atiku, Urges Nigerians To Vote Labour Party To Defeat Insecurity, Bad Economy

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has carpeted the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, over his utterances in Kaduna during the weekend, urging Nigerians to vote for him in order to tackle insecurity and economic challenges.

He appealed to the Nigerian electorates to put aside ethnic and religious differences and vote for a patriotic Nigerian with the competence, capacity and character to address the socio-economic challenges facing the country.

Obi stated this in a statement he released in Abuja on Monday evening.

The former Anambra State governor spoke against the backdrop of the furore generated by the statement made in Kaduna by Atiku where he urged Northerners to vote for him and not Yoruba or Igbo.

Atiku has since said the statement was a joke and not in any way to imply voting along ethnic lines.

Obi explained that he’s a Pan-Nigerian candidate who has captured the imagination of the youths nationwide and transformed their focus to better Nigerian project.

He urged Nigerians of all hues, creed and tribe to look beyond their tribes and tongues and vote for a presidential candidate who will transform Nigeria from consumption to production.

The former Anambra State governor noted that every Nigerian was bearing the brunt of the challenges of hunger, gross unemployment, irrespective of religious affiliation, ethnic cleavages or geographical location.

“There is insecurity everywhere in our dear country, Nigerians in the East, West, South and North are being terrorised by insurgents and bandits and we have witnessed killings and kidnapping nationwide.

“Obi is a solution provider and will if voted into power transform Nigeria to a progressive, united and prosperous nation.”

He added that, “Inflation has reached boiling point. We have 40 percent unemployment. Even those who are working are under employed. Across the country, our youths are jobless and this joblessness fuels insecurity. It is a vicious circle.

“So, we have to choose the right person with the requisite competence, experience and capacity to tackle these problems irrespective of where the person comes from, his religious affiliation or ethnic background.”

Obi assured that if Nigerians vote for him and his running mate, Yusuf Datti-Ahmed, they would galvanise all the human and material resources of the country to tackle the security and economic challenges facing the country.

He also assured that LP would run a people centred government, and not one that would favour a few elites at the detriment of the generality of Nigerians.

Obi challenged Nigerians to go and investigate his educational background and track records and that of his running mate, saying they have nothing to hide.