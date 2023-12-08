NCC Will Avoid Over-Regulation Of Telecom Companies— Maida

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigeria Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, has said that the commission will avoid over-regulating the players in the telecommunication industry.

The NCC Boss said this during a visit of the delegation of management of Airtel Networks Limited led by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Carl Cruz.

Maida said the decision was to promote a competitive telecommunication industry as the cost of operation rises.

The NCC boss said, “We are more inclined to promote competition by creating a level-playing ground for all our licensees.

“Indeed, the rising cost of business is affecting every sector. We are also looking at a win-win regulatory approach, but we need to be careful to avoid over-regulation, as over-regulation is inimical to competition in the industry.

“The NCC has recently undertaken the review of all categories of licenses, both class and individual, with a view to ensuring that our licensees are still able to work well within their capital and operating expenditure (COPEX).”

Maida said the commission considers it critical to have a win-win strategies and regulatory framework in place to ensure sustainability of the telecom industry.

He said, “It’s critical for the NCC and telcos to develop win-win strategies for the Nigerian telecom industry so that everybody gets value. The Minister has a blueprint, the President has the Renewed Hope Agenda, and they need to achieve it while telcos need to deliver value to the customers.”