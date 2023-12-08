NCC Will Avoid Over-Regulation Of Telecom Companies— Maida

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigeria Communications Commission, Dr. Aminu Maida, has said that the commission will avoid over-regulating the players in the telecommunication industry.
The NCC Boss said this during a visit of the delegation of management of Airtel Networks Limited led by the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Carl Cruz.
Maida said the decision was to promote a competitive telecommunication industry as the cost of operation rises.
The NCC boss said, “We are more inclined to promote competition by creating a level-playing ground for all our licensees.
“Indeed, the rising cost of business is affecting every sector. We are also looking at a win-win regulatory approach, but we need to be careful to avoid over-regulation, as over-regulation is inimical to competition in the industry.
“The NCC has recently undertaken the review of all categories of licenses, both class and individual, with a view to ensuring that our licensees are still able to work well within their capital and operating expenditure (COPEX).”
Maida said the commission considers it critical to have a win-win strategies and regulatory framework in place to ensure sustainability of the telecom industry.
He said, “It’s critical for the NCC and telcos to develop win-win strategies for the Nigerian telecom industry so that everybody gets value. The Minister has a blueprint, the President has the Renewed Hope Agenda, and they need to achieve it while telcos need to deliver value to the customers.”