NDLEA Explains What Happened During Gun Duel With Lagos Drug Baron

A face-off between operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and merchants of illicit drugs has led to the death and injury of an unspecified number of persons in the Mushin area of Lagos State.

Authorities said they are not aware of any casualty on the side of the syndicate who attempted to get rid of its operatives after they stormed the premises of a notorious drug baron at about 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

Reports on Thursday claimed that the ‘situation has generated tension in the area following the death of two people’, but the agency said it was a situation of self-defense, in line with the rules of engagement.

The spokesperson of the NDLEA, Femi Babafemi explained to THE WHISTLER that the said drug baron has been behind the shipment of Colorado and Loud (strong strains of Cannabis) from Ghana to Nigeria.

“You would have noticed an increase in the seizure of consignment from Ghana, in the Lekki area of Lagos, usually shipped through the waterway. So, we have linked a substantial number to him,” Babafemi told THE WHISTLER on Thursday.

In March alone, the agency intercepted over 9000 kilograms of the synthetic strain of Cannabis.

Based on intelligence, the agency said its officers stormed his residence where they found members of his syndicate loading some consignment into their Sienna operational vehicles used to distribute the drugs.

He noted: “Indeed it was a successful operation, but the man escaped. However, we were able to get other members of the syndicate. So, it was while we were on it that his men started shooting.

“At that point, our men had to leave with what they had taken, that is, three suspects, drugs, and the vehicles, and by the time they were able to find their way, the syndicate had locked all the exits, meaning they were coming to kill all of them.

“So, they had to defend themselves and get through out of the place. That is the rule of engagement.”

When asked about the number of casualties after the gun duel, Babafemi said, “On our side, we don’t have any casualties, but for some of our men that lost their purses, phones and ID card. We wouldn’t know whether the assailants suffered a casualty in the process”.

Meanwhile, the recent disturbances in the Mushin area of the state appeared to have riled the Lagos police authorities.

According to a top source who spoke to THE WHISTLER in confidence, NDLEA operatives carry out their operations without informing the police command, unlike other security agencies.

The officer stressed the command’s displeasure over the tension in Mushin as they had mobilized their men to the area following distress calls from the residents, only to discover the perpetrators were NDLEA operatives and not criminals.

“This is not the first time it is happening,” the source lamented.

But sources at the NDLEA said unobtrusive operations require no disclosure, specifically in locations where security has been compromised and activities of drug merchandise thrive.