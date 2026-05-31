Analysts Projects Improved Trading, Stocks Record N432bn Weekly Gain 

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Highcap Securities Ltd. has projected improved trading activity on the Nigerian Exchange Ltd. (NGX) in the coming week.

The Vice Chairman of Highcap Securities, Mr David Adonri, attributed the outlook to the return of the market to a full five-day schedule after a holiday-shortened trading week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NGX All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated by 0.27 per cent to close the week at 250,385.47 points and N160.509 trillion, respectively.

This compares with 249,712.37 points and N160.077 trillion recorded in the previous week, translating to a weekly gain of N432 billion for investors.

Meanwhile, investors traded 2.398 billion shares worth N111.480 billion in 241,313 transactions during the week.

This contrasts with 3.875 billion shares valued at N161.757 billion exchanged in 334,745 deals in the previous week.

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Consequently, the value of transactions declined by 31 per cent.

The market operated for only three trading days during the week as the Federal Government declared May 27 and May 28 public holidays for the 2026 Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Speaking with NAN on Saturday in Lagos, Adonri expressed satisfaction with the market’s performance in spite of the shortened trading week.

He said trading volume and value were expected to normalise with the resumption of a full trading week.

According to him, oil and gas as well as insurance stocks are expected to continue driving market momentum.

“The equities market on the NGX appreciated by 0.27 per cent this week, driven mainly by the oil and gas and insurance sectors.

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“All other sectors declined, while aggregate transaction value dropped due to the fewer trading days during the week.

“Overall market performance remained positive. All sectors were active, including the bonds market, which was also appreciated.

“Demand for Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) remained strong, while supply and demand pressures weakened the banking, industrial and consumer goods sectors slightly,” he said.

Adonri noted that the oil and gas sector could sustain its rally if Aradel releases a strong full-year result.

“As usual, banking and consumer goods stocks will continue to attract investor attention,” he said.

He added that macroeconomic indicators such as broad money supply, inflation rate and foreign exchange movements would continue to influence market sentiment.

According to him, corporate disclosures from companies such as Aradel and Presco may also impact trading activities in the coming week.

Analysis of trading showed that the Financial Services Industry led the activity chart with 1.656 billion shares valued at N48.229 billion traded in 94,812 deals.

This contributed 69.07 per cent and 43.26 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Services Industry followed with 265.448 million shares worth N4.530 billion traded in 19,443 deals.

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The ICT Industry came third with 101.848 million shares valued at N9.163 billion exchanged in 24,858 transactions.

Trading in the shares of Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc and The Initiates Plc accounted for 903.681 million shares worth N19.227 billion in 22,238 deals.

The transactions contributed 37.69 per cent and 17.25 per cent to total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

All other indices closed higher except the NGX CG, NGX Premium, NGX Banking, NGX AFR Bank Value, NGX AFR Div Yield, NGX MERI Growth, NGX MERI Value, NGX Consumer Goods, NGX Industrial Goods and NGX Growth indices.

The indices declined by 2.04 per cent, 0.18 per cent, 2.43 per cent, 1.57 per cent, 5.25 per cent, 1.37 per cent, 1.10 per cent, 1.52 per cent, 0.05 per cent and 1.04 per cent respectively.

Thirty-four equities appreciated in price during the week, lower than 38 equities recorded in the previous week.

Fifty-one equities depreciated, lower than 55 equities in the previous week, while 61 equities remained unchanged, higher than 53 recorded previously.

International Energy Insurance, Sovereign Trust Insurance, Tantalizers, Airtel Africa and NEM Insurance topped the gainers’ chart for the week.

The companies gained N1.11, 47k, 76k, N332.30 and N2.90 per share respectively.

Conversely, Dangote Sugar, The Initiates Plc, Premier Paints, CAP Plc and Transcorp Power led the losers’ chart, shedding N15.85, N5.40, N3.75, N19.90 and N27.20 per share respectively.