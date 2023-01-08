NDLEA Intercepts Drug Consignments In Wooden Statue, Imported Vehicle In Lagos

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have thwarted attempts by elements of organised criminal groups to use various disingenuous modes of concealment to import consignments of illicit substances into Nigeria and export same to the United Kingdom, and United Arab Emirate through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja and Tincan seaport in Lagos.

A statement by the Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA, Femi Babafemi on Sunday said that one Ogunsina Damilare, was arrested on Friday in connection with attempt to export 1.5 kilograms of skunk hidden in foodstuffs to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to the statement, at Tincan port Apapa, N8million bribe was offered NDLEA operatives by an importer, Cedrick Maduweke, to clear a shipment of 24.5kilograms cannabis indica to Nigeria from Montreal, Canada.

“At the Lagos airport, a freight agent Ogunsina Damilare was arrested on Friday 6th January following a bid to export 1.5 kilograms of skunk hidden in foodstuffs to Dubai, UAE through the SAHCO export shed of the MMIA, while a similar attempt to ship 11.5kgs of the same substance to the United Kingdom was frustrated when the consignment concealed in a giant wooden sculpture was intercepted by NDLEA operatives of the Directorate of Operations and General Investigations (DOGI) at a courier company in Lagos. Curiously, the latter emanated from Ghana with London as destination.

“At the Tincan port in Lagos, a shipment of 24.5kilograms cannabis indica to Nigeria from Montreal, Canada was intercepted by operatives while an N8million bribe offered NDLEA officers by the importer has been secured in an account for the prosecution of the case.

“While the importer, Cedrick Maduweke is still at large, one of his accomplices, Steve Isioma Adigwe has been arrested. The consignment was hidden in a used Toyota Sienna vehicle that arrived the port along with three other cars in a container marked MSMU 5082733,” the statement said.

It would be recalled that before Christmas, operatives of the Agency at the Tincan seaport and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, intercepted consignments of Colorado hidden in vehicles imported from Montreal, Canada and packs of cannabis juice flown in from South Africa, meant for distribution ahead of the Christmas festive season.

Operatives of the Agency also intercepted a Brazil returnee with 105 parcels of cocaine hidden in candies at the same airport on December 25, 2022.