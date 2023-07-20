NDLEA: Report On Killing Of Two-Year-Old Boy In Delta Ready

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has concluded its investigation into the incident which occurred in Delta State, where its operatives allegedly killed a two-year-old boy, Ivan Omorhiakogbe, with a stray bullet.

THE WHISTLER was reliably informed that the team of investigators, sent to Delta State by the Chairman of the NDLEA, Brig. Gen Mohamed Marwa has returned to Abuja.

The report of the team is said to have been handed over to the office of the chairman

Operatives of the agency on July 15, raided a joint where a notorious drug dealer in the Okpanam area of Asaba, the state capital resided. During the operation, a suspect had reportedly escaped in a vehicle and was reported to have knocked down an NDLEA officer.

But while attempting to prevent the escape, an operative fired at the tires of the fleeing vehicle. According to NDLEA, the bullet missed the target and hit the child who was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

The bullet also affected the eyes of the deceased’s younger sibling, whose condition is yet unknown as of press time. The situation led to the agency setting up a panel from its Abuja office to go to the state and investigate the incident.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the outcome of the investigation will be disclosed before the end of the week.

When THE WHISTLER reached out to the mother of the deceased via her Instagram business page on Monday, July 17, she told our correspondent that the NDLEA was yet to contact the family, as claimed in the agency’s statement of July 15.

“We’re in touch with the family to provide necessary assistance while we conclude our investigation of the incident. We will like to assure the family and members of the public that we’ll get to the root of the case and take necessary action(s)”, the NDLEA had said in the statement

The professional caterer had shared three separate videos via her business page, showing images of Ivan’s outfit that was stained with blood. She had called on the Delta State government, the NDLEA, and relevant stakeholders to come to her aid.

In her chat with THE WHISTLER, she said, “They are not in touch with us, the day of the incident that my husband chased after them. When we got to the headquarter here, he was told they will come and see my babies.

“They only came later in the day, and tried to pay for something but my husband refused and asked them to bring the perpetrators out for justice. They said they are going back to the office to give a situation report from that Thursday till now we have not seen nor heard from them, only to see their press release full of lies, even changing the narrative of the incident”.

When asked to give further details on the response of the NDLEA towards getting justice for the late Ivan, the bereaved mother declined to comment.

Reacting to her claim, the spokesperson of the agency, Femi Babafemi said the reactions from the parents were valid considering the loss of their child.

“We have to be very sensitive to the innocent boy’s life that was lost. So, it’s not an ideal time to join issues with the parent,” he said.

He revealed that the NDLEA Chairman had reached out to the father of the deceased on Tuesday, July 18, but did not disclose the details of the conversation.

He also confirmed to our correspondent that the outcome of the panel’s investigation was set to be made public, but gave no further details.

“The outcome is just an update of some of the things we confirmed and some yet to be confirmed,” he added while declining to comment on the fate of the officer who fired the shot.

He rather said that the information will be contained in the outcome of the investigations.