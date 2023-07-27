NEC To Affirm Ganduje As APC National Chairman

63 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressive Congress is poised to officially affirm ex Kano governor, Abdullahi Ganduje as the party’s national chairman, a NEC member has told THE WHISTLER.

The decision follows the resignation of Salihu Mohammed Lukeman, as the national vice chairman(Northwest.)

Crisis in the party has deepened and the decision to affirm Ganduje as the National Chairman of the party marks a crucial moment in the party’s leadership dynamics.

Ganduje’s impending affirmation as the APC National Chairman comes at a critical time for the party. With its eyes on consolidating power and maintaining unity, the NEC’s decision carries substantial weight in shaping the party’s direction in the coming months and beyond.

THE WHISTLER on Thursday gathered that Ganduje is the preferred choice of President Bola Tinubu and the APC governors.

According to a source who spoke to THE WHISTLER on Thursday at the headquarters of the party, members of the NWC of the party do not support Ganduje as chairman.

“Ganduje is the interest of the president and APC governors, today’s meeting is not about Ganduje. NEC will have to confirm him as the National Chairman, that’s if NEC agrees and if they don’t that’s where the problem will be.

“Lukeman’s resignation was voluntary because the right thing has not been done. The chairmanship is for the North Central and not the Northwest. He said he could not sit and do what is not right because that was not the vision of the party. His resignation came as a shock to many people.

“The crisis in the party can easily be resolved if they do the right thing. I know who’s deceiving President Tinubu,” the source said.

The party’s NEC is expected to meet in a few days time.

However, the coming days will show how this decision shapes the party’s actions and influences its political dynamics.