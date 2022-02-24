New Association To Improve Coverage of Persons With Disabilities Inducts Journalists

In order to better tell stories of persons with disability in Nigeria, a new association, Journalist For Disability Inclusion (J4DI) has inducted over twenty journalists.

The induction ceremony, which took place at the Hotel Bentley Utako, Abuja, was attended by the president and founder of The Albino Foundation, Jakes Epelle, and the Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalist, FCT chapter, Emmanuel Ogbeche amongst others.

While giving his key note address, Epelle said the desire to have a group of journalists dedicated to the coverage of persons with disabilities which began over 10 years ago has finally been realized.

According to him, issues concerning persons with disabilities is grossly under-reported in the media.

Epelle called for skill empowerment for journalists to enhance their productivity in the reportage of this new area of concern.

“To make the kind of impact that we desire to see, we need to be properly educated, have the right capacity and know the right terminology, so we can navigate the disability community,” he said.

On his part, Ogbeche who is also the National Cordinator of the organization, lamented that despite the passage of the Discrimination Against Persons with Disability (Prohibition) Act 2018, discrimination against persons with disability still persist among Nigerians.

He however charged that the injustices against persons with disabilities must be brought to light and corrected.

The J4DI project proposed by (TAF) is powered by the European Union/ British Council and the Agent for Citizens Driven Transformation Programme (EU/BC/ACT).