New Owerri Becoming An Investors Haven, Says South-East Real Estate Developers

Real estate developers and other practitioners in the sector have said that New Owerri has dominated other cities in the South East as the best destination for quick return on investment in the region.

The group described the destination as an investor’s haven.

The stakeholders said this at the inaugural briefing and presentation by the promoters of Denka Business City, New Owerri for members of the Nigeria Institute of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Owerri branch.

The event was held at the banquet Hall of RENTO hotel, New Owerri, which was attended by representatives of the Owerri Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

New Owerri is witnessing the addition of Denka Business City, which will be completed and commissioned on the 30th of April 2023.

The stakeholders who spoke at the forum believe that the new estate has the potential of driving up interest in the real estate space in Imo State.

The Chief Operating Officer of Denka Business City , Uche Uche, in his remarks revealed that the city is designed to be a business hub consisting of a mix of shops, offices and apartments for sale to the public.

Uche said the biggest selling point of the project was its location along Achike Udenwa avenue which has become the most commercially viable street in Owerri.

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of NIESV Owerri branch, Mrs. Uloaku Ekwuribe, applauded the management of Solarcity Housing and Commercial Estate Ltd, the developers for the new estate tipped to increase the prospect of property business in the state.

Uloaku and other stakeholders present at the event also commended the state-of-the-art facilities in the estate