Aregbesola Group Rules Out Defection From APC, To Pursue Case In Court

Members of The Osun Progressives who are loyalists of the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola,.have ruled out defecting from the All Progressives Congress.

There have been rumours that Aregbesola’s loyalists will defect to teemnup with a governorship candidate of another political party against APC candidate, Governor Gboyega Oyetola.

But the TOP in a statement on Monday by it’s Publicity Secretary, Abiodun Agboola said they would remain in the ruling party to fight.

The group which Aregbesola openly supported alleged that there is a ground plot by Governor Gboyega Oyetola-led IleriOluwa faction to blackmail them out of the APC.

The publicity secretary said, “It was jointly resolved at the meeting of the caucus that all members of the party should stay put in the party as genuine co-founders, co-developers and indeed co-sustainers who will not yield to the mischief of some politically naive jobbers whose understanding of politics doesn’t go beyond butter and bread.

“We urge good spirited Nigerians to ignore Governor Oyetola-led IleriOluwa and cohort’s mischief that we are planning to leave the party. Our tendency is still part and parcel of Osun APC.

“Our conviction to pursue a desired new order and restoration of rights, sanity and true progressive ideology became stronger with the conclusion of the APC’s national convention few days back. Including the alleged murderer of Chief Bola Ige in the national working committee of the party is indeed a big slap on the face of genuine progressives.

“Despite that we will not abandon the platform for a fair weather friend and his sponsors whose desperation to undeserved political profits has led to the bastardization of the progressives norms and values.

“Instead of leaving the party, we will continue to relentlessly and systematically pursue the court cases we have on our hands; we are sure of victory on the suits, if they are devoid of vicious human interference.

“We are the authentic members of the APC who worked assiduously for the restoration of progressive movement to government in Osun State. It will be absurd for us to leave the party for the unprincipled politicians who dont mind it sinking if it comes to that.”