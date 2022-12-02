NHRC Received 12,695 Phone Calls On Human Rights Abuse In 3 Years, Unveils Toll-Free Line

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Human Rights Commission in collaboration with the United Nations has launched a toll-free short code number (6472) for victims to call and quickly register any sexual and gender-based violence complaints without necessarily traveling to designated offices.

The measure was adopted by relevant stakeholders after a client response mechanism involving the United Nations Development Program, UNDP, showed that 12,695 Nigerians called the Commission to complain about human rights violations including sexual and gender-based violence since 2019.

The motive behind the initiative was disclosed at a press conference on Friday, where the NHRC and the UN partners launched the global campaign on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights UDHR 75th Anniversary.

UDHR captures the universal values all humans are entitled to, including the right to life.

Speaking at the unveiling, Matthias Schmale, United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, said the solutions to many challenges affecting Nigeria are rooted in human rights.

He assured that the UN will continue to support the Nigerian government and associated agencies to see to the realization and implementation of human rights in all facets of the country.

The NHRC Executive Secretary Tony Ojukwu, while unveiling the code alongside the UN representative, assured Nigerians that any human rights complaints made to the Commission will be speedily attended to.

“You can no longer say you have no transport money to go to a physical place to be able to bring your complaints on human rights violation.

“All you need is a phone and call ‘6472’ and there will be somebody to take your call and in that way, the real implication of the protection of human rights provided for us in UDHR will be brought to all people right in their living rooms.

“There is no cost attached, it’s free and there for you to utilize,” Ojukwu said.