Immigration Places Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello On Watch List As IGP Egbetokun Withdraws Policemen

The Nigerian Immigration Service ((NIS) has placed the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello on a watch list to prevent him from fleeing the country.

The NIS revealed this in a circular, signed by the Assistant Comptroller of ImmigrationDS Umar, for the Comptroller-General, NIS, Kemi Nandap, on Thursday night.

The Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigeria Police Force and the National Intelligence Agency were also alerted in the circular.

This followed the declaration of the former governor wanted by the Economic Crime and Financial Commission (EFCC), over an alleged financial crime to the tune of N80.2 billion.

The circular read partly: “I am directed to inform you that the above named person has been placed on watch list”— Referring to the former governor, and his passport detail (B50083321) listed therein.

The NIS further noted, “Suffice to mention that the subject is being prosecuted before the Federal High Court Abuja f Conspiracy, Breach of Trust and Money Laundering vide letter Ref; CR; 3000/EFCC/LS/EGCS.1/TE/V 1/279 dated 18 April 2024.

“If seen at any entry or exit point, he should be arrested and referred to the Director of Investigation or contact 08036226329/07039617304 for further action.

“Please accept as always the Comptroller-General warmest regards and esteem.”

IG Withdraws Police Details

Similarly, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun has ordered the withdrawal of police personnel attached to the former governor.

The withdrawal, contained in a police wireless message with reference number: ‘CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/ 34’, came a few hours after the NIS alerted the police and other security agencies.

It read: “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”

Earlier, Human rights lawyer and a senior advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana had advised the IGP to withdraw with immediate effect the police officers attached to Bello, based on lack of immunity.

“As a former governor, Yahaya Bello has lost his immunity from arrest and prosecution. No court can confer a life immunity on a former governor in Nigeria.

“Because of the foregoing, the police officers who prevented the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission from arresting the suspect have committed a grave criminal offence.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun should withdraw the said police officers from the private residence of Bello without any delay and have them charged for obstruction of justice,” he said

The senior advocate of Nigeria was referring to the face-off after operatives of the EFCC failed in an attempt to arrest Bello at his residence in the Wuse 4 area of Abuja.

Police personnel attached to him had prevented the EFCC from taking him away while his successor, Usman Ododo was said to have whisked him away amid the chaos.

Subsequently, the Kogi High Court restrained the EFCC from arresting, detaining, or prosecuting the former governor while the Federal High Court in Abuja, in another order issued the following ordered the EFCC to arraign Bello, which failed to hold on Thursday.