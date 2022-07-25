Nigeria Correctional Service Speaks On Military Intel Of Impending Jailbreaks In Three States

103 SHARES Share Tweet

Authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) have reacted to Military Intelligence of plans by Jihadist groups in the country to attack prison facilities in Zamfara, Katsina and Kebbi States to free their fighters.

The intel reportedly contained in a document issued to the Service pointed precisely to the Maximum Corrections in Gwaza, Gusua, less than two kilometres away (five minutes drive) from the State’s Police Headquarters.

The intel document, sighted by Premium Times, also pointed to the prison in Kofar Soro in Katsina. According to Google Map, the axis hosts the Emir’s palace, police station and a large mosque.

The third prison, reportedly scheduled for an attack, is in Kebbi, and the military warned that the attackers might stay with relatives within the quarters of the correctional service’s staff.

Speaking to THE WHISTLER, the spokesperson, NCoS, Umar Abubakar, did not categorically authenticate the intelligence but said, “it is part of the collaborative efforts with the military and other security agencies to ensure the facilities are secured”.

On the threat issue, Abubakar noted that the Controller General of the Corrections, Haliru Nababa, had been proactive before the Kuje jailbreak but noted it is impossible “to rule out the enemies of the prison.”

He said, “We have made necessary deployment, and the Service is collaborating with other security agencies to ensure that the facility is safe, and following the Kuje attack, there has been a massive rejiggling of the security architecture of the facility, which I may not disclose for operational reasons.

“We are on top of the gear, and even the office of the National Security Adviser is aware of the threat to ensure that it never comes to reality.”

He added that the insecurity surrounding prison walls “isn’t peculiar to Nigeria alone” because “it is a global threat that every government is trying to deal with”.

The military intelligence said terrorists would hibernate in the neighbourhood while moving the required arms for the operation. They also disclosed plans to collude with warders to compromise the security system.

This information came to light amidst recounting security alerts of impending jailbreaks on prisons across the country where members of terrorist groups are.

Last week, a video released by the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) showing off their Sallah celebration witnessed public affirmation by its commanders to break more prison walls like it successfully did at the Kuje facility on July 5.

About 879 inmates were released, including members of the Boko Haram sect, whose numbers are no fewer than 60. The terrorists in the video reiterated their allegiance to the Islamist State (ISIS), assuring them of their commitment to the campaign.

The campaign by ISIS: ‘Breaking the wall’, encourages fighters to free their detained associates across prisons, which serves as a vital strategy for replenishing ranks and increasing territorial dominance.

The campaign dates back to 2012 and 2013, when ISIS’s deceased leader, Abu Bakr al- Baghdadi announced that the initiative targets “refuelling” jihad battles.

Meanwhile, a recent video by the kidnappers of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack further shows a perceived trend of partnership among Jihadist groups in Nigeria, as one of them disclosed that he was an escapee of the Kuje jailbreak.

While ISWAP claimed responsibility for the Kuje Attack, Ansaru (an al-Qaeda affiliate in Nigeria) admitted the attack on the train that occurred on March 28.